Quick! Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 just slashed $500 in Best Buy sale

The January sales rumble on and like many retailers, Best Buy is starting off 2023 by discounting a whole load of top tech. And that includes deep savings on powerful gaming laptops — and we’ve just spotted a fantastic Dell G16 deal.

Right now this Dell G16 16-inch gaming laptop is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $500 compared to its regular listing price of $1,599. It’s comfortably one of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted so far this year. It’s also part of Best Buy’s limited-time sale scheduled to end today (Jan. 19) so we don’t expect this discount to stick around much longer.

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 16" Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

$500 off: This Dell G16 gaming laptop has been sliced $500 off as part of Best Buy's limited time deal. It comes packing a 12th Gen intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with a 16-inch QHD display and a backlit keyboard. Overall, it's a great laptop for those looking to enter the world of PC gaming for the first time.

While this exact Dell configuration doesn’t appear on our roundup of the best gaming laptop, it nevertheless makes a compelling case for itself. For starters, we like its sleek design that combines angular elements but keeps things simple enough that it won't stick out in a crowd if you want a machine that can also be used for work or educational purposes. The light-up keyboard is another nice touch in this regard.

Of course, with a gaming laptop, you’re not really paying for the outer shell, it’s all about the internal components. And this Dell G16 doesn’t disappoint in this area. It comes packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus, it also boasts 16GB of RAM — which is more than enough for blockbuster gaming — and a sizeable 1TB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games.

Its 16-inch QHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay, and it is bordered by ultra-thin bezels. Port wise you get a Thunderbolt 4 and three USB-A 3.2. There's also an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting the laptop to a larger monitor if you want to indulge in some big-screen gaming.