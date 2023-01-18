Forget the new MacBook Pro M2 — this 14-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off now

Earlier this week the next-generation MacBook Pro M2 was finally unveiled and the latest Apple laptops are already available to pre order. However, the announcement of new MacBook Pros typically means that previous models are discounted as retailers look to shift old stock.

Case in point, this MacBook Pro 14” (M1 Pro/512GB) is on sale for $1,699 at B&H (opens in new tab). That’s a $300 discount compared to its full listing price of $1,999. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this particular configuration, but even so, we would still comfortably call this one of the best MacBook deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro remains one of the best laptops you can buy. It sports Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip with 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is a fantastic Apple machine and deservedly sits within our roundup of the best Macbooks you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch review we declare it was “the long-lasting super-fast laptop many have waited for” and awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

The flagship feature of this 2021 model MacBook Pro is most definitely the M1 Pro chip. This Apple silicon delivers lightning-fast performance, whether you’re jumping across dozens of browser tabs, editing photos or transcoding large video files, this laptop won’t slow down. And it comes packing 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD to boot.

Another big selling point of this MacBook Pro is its 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. In our testing, we clocked it at around 500 nits of brightness and loved its near edge-to-edge form factor. It’s also extremely colorful. And while the notch up top may annoy some, it houses a 1080p webcam which is ideal for Skype calls or creating video content.

Battery life is another area where the MacBook Pro 14-inch excels. We’ve been able to squeeze more than 14 hours out of a single charge, and that’s with continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. When you do need to juice your laptop up the suppled magnetic MagSafe charger will get it back up to 100% in no time.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is also solid when it comes to ports. You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI, a MagSafe 3, a headphone jack and an SD memory card slot. The lack of an old-school USB-A port is disappointing, but this can be easily rectified via a third-party dongle. Add in a comfy Magic Keyboard that makes for speedy typing and a generously large trackpad and there's very little to dislike about this Apple laptop.

There’s no denying that Apple’s latest MacBook Pros are drawing our interest, but this 2021 model still makes a compelling case for itself. However, if you’d like to consider some alternatives, see our roundup of the best laptop deals for savings across more than just MacBooks.