One of the best Samsung 2-in-1 laptops is now $500 off at Best Buy

January sales continue to discount some of the best tech of 2022. And we’ve just spotted a seriously sizeable saving on a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy. Don’t miss your chance to score an excellent Samsung laptop-tablet hybrid at a significantly cheaper price.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $500 compared to its full retail price of $1,649 and the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model to date. This comfortably qualifies as one of the best laptop deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is our pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy, and it's currently $500 off at Best Buy. This configuration packs an Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED touch screen display. This device is also for users who are always on the move.

We rank the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 at the very top of our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops beating stiff competition from the likes of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7. This Samsung device is an excellent iteration on its already solid predecessor and is tailor-made for people who are always on the go.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 review, we labeled it “an ultra-thin laptop that doesn't skimp on performance. It's a solid update to last year's iteration and one of 2022's best 2-in-1 laptops.” We in particular praised its stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED touch screen display as well as its sleek ultra-thin design and its high degree of portability.

This configuration comes packing an Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Plus, there’s a 1TB SSD for storage and Windows 11 comes preinstalled. You can expect around 12 hours of battery life according to our testing, and the laptop weighs just 3.11 pounds which is another aspect that makes it highly portable.

In terms of ports, you get one Thunderbolt 4, a USB-C and a USB-A 3.2. Plus, there’s a MicroSD card reader for easy access to photos, and as you’d expect there’s a headphone jack, which is useful when plugging in a headset for video calls. We’d have liked an HDMI port in order to connect to a large display, but this minor issue can be quickly fixed via a third-party dongle.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a great 2-in-1 laptop that's perfect for users who are always on the move. The chance to score one with a $500 discount shouldn't be passed up. However, if you’d rather go for a machine made by Apple, we’ve got a roundup of the best MacBook deals as well.