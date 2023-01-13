Our favorite Fire TV streaming stick just crashed to $39 — plus more streaming deals

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your streaming setup, now is the time thanks to this Fire TV sale at Amazon. The retailer is slashing the price of all their Fire TV streaming devices with some awesome discounts to be found.

Our favorite deal is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon. We reckon it's the best streaming device Amazon has made so far due to its combination of features and price. If you're looking for something a bit more premium, the brand-new Fire TV Cube is on sale for $124 at Amazon. This device offers some of the fastest streaming speeds of any device we've tested, and is like getting a super-speedy Fire TV streaming stick and an Alexa speaker in one.

There are plenty more deals to choose from

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you don't have a 4K display, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice controlled remote.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. It's a great pick if you're looking for a 4K streaming device on a tight budget.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. This is the best streaming device that Amazon has to offer, and one of the best models on the market in general.