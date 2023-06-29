One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers just crashed to $99 in early Prime Day deal

If you’re planning a pool party or BBQ cookout this summer, you’ll want one of the best Bluetooth speakers to get the atmosphere just right. So, it’s well-timed that Amazon's early Prime Day sales have just reduced our favorite JBL model.

Right now, the JBL Flip 6 is on sale for $99 at Amazon . That’s a $30 discount off its full retail price of $129, and just $10 shy of its lowest price ever. Prime Day itself doesn’t begin until July 11, but this is definitely a deal that you should consider snapping up right now as it’s a fantastic price for a seriously good speaker.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.

The follow-up to the best-selling JBL Flip 5, we rank the JBL Flip 6 as the best JBL speaker you can buy because of its combination of excellent audio quality and rugged design. In our JBL Flip 6 review we said, “As the latest incarnation of the one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 6 continues to deliver the sonic goods and remains one of the best on the market.”

The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best waterproof speakers thanks to its IP67 rating which allows it to be submerged in up to three feet of water. It’s also dustproof, making it ideal for use around the pool, at the beach or on hiking excursions. Overall, the JBL Flip 6 is one of the most rugged speakers we’ve ever tested, and that doesn’t come at a sacrifice to audio quality either with particularly impressive bass for a speaker of its smaller size.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 12 hours of playback on a full charge according to JBL. Plus, the speaker can be powered from dead to full charge in less than three hours, which is respectable if not exactly impressive. The only real negatives are the lack of an auxiliary input for those who prefer a wired connection, and the omission of an integrated voice assistant. But these are arguably minor flaws considering that the JBL Flip 6 gets all the important stuff right.