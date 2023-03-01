One of our favorite 4K QLED TVs is $250 off at Amazon right now

Finding an affordable 4K TV is pretty easy these days. Practically every retailer has multiple models on sale any given day of the week. But finding an affordable TV that also delivers on performance is a lot harder.

Fortunately, you can get the Hisense U7H 55-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for just $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. That's $250 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen. We recommend this model because the Hisense U7H happens to be one of our favorite value TVs on the market today.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense U7H delivers an excellent all-around image. In our Hisense U7H QLED TV review, we called it an incredible value that outshines much of the far more expensive competition. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 inputs).

The Hisense U7H is a more affordable counterpart to the Hisense U8H. While the latter packs Mini LED backlighting, the U7H doesn't. However, when it comes to performance, it's hard to tell the difference.

In our Hisense U7H QLED TV review we said the U7H delivers a vibrant and bright viewing experience in all situations. It excels at controlling its backlighting in a way that ensures you'll never experience blooming to a level of being distracting — something that took us by surprise given that it lacks Mini LED technology. We also found that it offers relatively accurate color reproduction for a TV in this price range. It won't match more expensive TVs, like the Samsung QN90B, but it did match or beat most of the direct competition.

Gamers take note: although the TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports, it isn't the lowest when it comes to input lag. Generally, it's considered that a TV with less than 15ms of input lag is good enough for the majority of gaming situations, and the Hisense U7H just breezed under that at 14.6ms. Other gaming-focused features include VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming. Overall, gamers will be happy with the total package.

