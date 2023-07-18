One of my favorite Bluetooth speakers is under $100 in this better-than-Prime Day deal

Prime Day may be over, but I'm still seeing some great deals on the best Bluetooth speakers. One of the best deals around right now is on one of my favorite portable speakers from JBL, and the perfect companion for any kind of summer outdoor activity like a pool party, beach trip, or BBQ cookout.

Right now, the JBL Flip 6 is on sale for $99 at Amazon . That’s a $30 discount off its full retail price of $129, and just $10 shy of its lowest price ever.

U.K. residents can bag an even better deal where the white version of the JBL Flip 6 is on sale for £74 at Amazon. That's £55 off! Other color options have a £35 discount off the full £129 asking price.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.

Check other retailers: $99 @ Best Buy | $99 @ Walmart

JBL Flip 6 (white): was £129 now £74 @ Amazon

Check other retailers: £74 @ Very | £99 @ John Lewis

In my JBL Flip 6 review I rated it as one of the best JBL speaker you can buy thanks to a combination of excellent audio quality and rugged design, and it also ranks as one of the best Bluetooth speakers I've tested.

It's compact and entirely portable size means it can easily be tossed into a day sack, and the compact size doesn’t sacrifice audio quality. Bass quality is particularly impressive for a speaker of its smaller size.

With an IP67 rating it ranks as one of the best waterproof speakers too, which allows it to be submerged in up to three feet of water. It’s also dustproof, making it ideal for use around the pool, at the beach, or on hiking excursions.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 12 hours of playback on a full charge according to JBL. Plus, the speaker can be powered from dead to full charge in less than three hours, which is respectable if not exactly impressive.

The only real negatives are the lack of an auxiliary input for those who prefer a wired connection, and the omission of an integrated voice assistant. But these are arguably minor flaws considering that the JBL Flip 6 gets all the important stuff right.

The JBL Flip 6 is available in multiple color options. It's one of the best Bluetooth speakers at the full asking price, making it an absolute bargain with any of these discounts.