New iPad Air just crashed to lowest price ever

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but nobody told Amazon as the online mega retailer is currently offering one of the best Apple deals of the year. In fact, this iPad Air 2022 discount is so good, we don’t expect it to last very long.

Right now, the iPad Air (64GB/2022) is on sale for $499 at Amazon. That's a $100 saving compared to its regular price of $599. We did see an $80 discount on this new iPad earlier this year, but this deal drops the best-in-class tablet down to a new lowest price ever. You likely won't find a better iPad deal this side of the holiday season.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

In our iPad Air 2022 review, we labeled the fifth-generation device the new gold standard for tablets and currently rank it as the best tablet you can buy. We said, "the new iPad Air outshines its predecessor thanks to its powerful M1 chip, 12MP front camera with Center Stage and 5G connectivity. It sets a new standard for ultra-thin tablets and is one of the best tablets of 2022."

There is a huge amount to love about this Apple tablet. For starters, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is stunning. It consistently offers sharp and colorful images and is a real show-stealer. But it’s far from the only praise-worthy feature of this iPad, we also love the lengthy 10 hours of battery life.

The epic performance speeds come courtesy of Apple’s own M1 chip, another highlight that deserves attention. You can switch between apps, open multiple browser tabs and stream high-quality video at the same time without any noticeable drop in performance. And we can’t talk about an iPad without noting Apple’s trademark elegant design that put rival devices to shame.

Perhaps the one area where the iPad Air falls down is in its ability to function as a laptop replacement. The tablet itself is most certainly up to the job, but accessories are pretty pricey. Of course, the on-tablet experience is almost unbeatable, and it’s only the iPad Pro M2 that can offer a real challenge — even the best Android tablets don’t come close.

Apple deals are always extremely popular at any point in the year, but during the run-up to the holiday season demand typically spikes. For that reason, this iPad Air 2022 discount is definitely one you’ll want to secure sooner rather than later before stock issues become a concern.