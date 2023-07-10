My favorite wireless headphones are $100 off in this early Prime Day deal

By Dave Meikleham
published

The Apple AirPods Max are currently on sale for $449

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The AirPods Max are the best purchase I’ve ever treated my ears to. I’d happily recommend Apple’s premium noise-cancelling headphones to audiophiles without hesitation, and it’s even easier to plug them when they’re being sold at a discount ahead of Prime Day 2023. 

Right now, you can buy the AirPods Max for $449 at Amazon. That’s a juicy $100 saving over their normal $549 price tag. While that's obviously still a lot of money, I can honestly say these are the best headphones I’ve ever owned.  

That sounds definitive, but stay with me. The Max’s sophisticated soundstage and assured noise-cancelling recently saved my dream vacation from ruin. Turns out, the Hawaiian islands are full of roosters and the only reason I got the slightest sliver of sleep during my trip to Honolulu and Kauai was due to the fact I wore Apple’s cocka-doodle-doo-killing headphones to bed.   

Even if it weren’t for the top notch noise-cancelling features, I’d still be all in on the AirPods Max. I’ve used my pair every day for over a year now, and they’ve never let me down. Battery life is solid, it’s been a breeze pairing them with either the best iPads, my iPhone 14 Pro or even a number of gaming laptops and I love their design.

These are seriously premium headphones, sold at a serious premium. At this temporary $449 tag, they obviously hit a (slightly) sweeter point of price vs performance compared to their standard RRP. 

I really do love how seamlessly my AirPods Max pair with my tech. As I previously mentioned, they automatically switch to my iPad Pro (2021) and iPhone via Bluetooth whenever I turn on either device, which is handy.

Their spatial audio is also worth praising. While I’ve found this feature isn’t always suitable while listening to tunes, I really appreciate the added directionality it gives to the audio experience when I’m watching some of the best Apple TV shows on my Apple TV 4K (2021)

A couple of final quick things to note: the AirPods Max aren’t rated for sweat and water resistance, meaning you probably shouldn’t wear them on a run. I also worry about losing them every time I take them out when meeting friends, because they’re big enough that they require a backpack to carry from A to B. I’m absolutely terrible for losing bags, which is where the fear comes from — though that’s hardly Apple’s fault. 

The AirPods Max are expensive (even when sold at a discount), but I’ve used and enjoyed Apple's headphones so much over the past year, I’ve never once regretted coughing up a pretty penny for them. 

Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 