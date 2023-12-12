My favorite travel accessory is 20% off at Amazon right now — and it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift

With holiday travel season in full swing, one of my favorite travel accessories has just received a rare discount on Amazon, making for a great last-minute Christmas gift idea. It's especially thoughtful if your recipient (or you, for that matter) have to catch a flight to celebrate the holiday.

Right now, the AirFly Pro is on sale for $43 at Amazon. The AirFly Pro is a Bluetooth audio transmitter/receiver that lets you pair your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to the in-flight entertainment system. It's one of the most ingenious accessories someone with an iPhone and AirPods could own.

AirFly Pro: was $54 now $43 at Amazon

The AirFly Pro from Twelve South makes it possible to connect not just one, but two pairs of headphones to share and enjoy audio from one audio source. This opens up your favorite of buds to the entertainment console on the back of airplane seats.

This discount on the AirFly Pro applies to just the Black color option of the convenient gadget, but this is still one of those products that hardly ever goes on sale. And with the holiday travel timing, there's never been a better time to buy one.

I've been using the AirFly Pro from Twelve South for a few years, and it's totally transformed my relationship with the in-flight entertainment system. Before that, I either used the subpar earbuds distributed on flights, or I skipped the in-flight movies in favor of the noise-cancelling effect offered by my AirPods Pro.

With the AirFly Pro, I didn't need to make a compromise anymore. I could watch all the blockbusters (or Mamma Mia for the bajillionth time, don't judge) while also quieting all the pesky airplane sounds. Better yet, I flew with a friend or family member, we could both pair our AirPods to the single AirFly Pro and enjoy the movie together.

It has over 25 hours of battery life, which is plenty for a round-trip flight. It's also quite small, so it stows easily in a bag or pocket. Now, it's one of those things I won't travel without.

But back home, the AirFly Pro has other uses. We use it our video studio sometimes to hear check the audio of whatever we're recording during shoots. I also have used it for my Nintendo Switch and laptops before. Basically, the AirFly Pro can transmit audio from anything that has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Whether you need a last-minute Christmas gift or you have some travel planned for yourself, getting the AirPlay Pro while it's on sale is a score.