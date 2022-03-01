My favorite coffee maker is on sale for just $27 at Amazon today

I love starting my day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. While I sometimes rely on my trusty Nespresso for my morning cup of joe, my absolute favorite cup comes from my Bialetti Moka Pot. It brews a strong cup of coffee that's as close to espresso as it gets.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Bialetti Moka Pot (1-cup) on sale for $27. That's $16 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this stovetop coffee maker.

Bialetti Moka Pot (1-cup): was $43 now $27 @ Amazon

The Bialetti Moka Pot is the gold standard when it comes to stovetop coffee makers. It's easy to use and brews a strong cup of coffee (similar to an espresso). Available in many sizes and suitable for gas, electric, or propane cooktops, multiple sizes are now on sale at Amazon from $27.

Bialetti Induction Moka Pot (6-cup): was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

The Moka Induction is designed for use on induction hobs. It features an aluminum top (similar to the one found on the traditional moka pot), but features a stainless steel boiler for induction hobs. The 6-cup model is on sale for $55.

As someone who drinks a lot of coffee, the Bialetti is on my personal list of the best coffee maker you can buy. It's cheaper than any Keurig or one-touch coffee maker out there and it brews a stronger, richer cup of coffee than my Nespresso. Sure, it takes longer and you'll need to monitor the moka pot while it's on the burner, but it's dead simple to use whether you're a coffee newbie or a coffee snob.

The moka pot is made of three compartments: an octagonal base (which holds the water), a funnel-shaped strainer (for the coffee grounds), and an upper chamber (for the finished blend). You boil water in the lower chamber, which creates steam/pressure that rises upward through the coffee grinds and slowly into the top chamber. The result is a killer cup of coffee.

Various sizes are currently on sale along with the Induction Moka Pot, which is designed especially for induction cooktops.