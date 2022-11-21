Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $228, PS5 restock for $499

Refresh

(Image credit: Hisense) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) Looking for a big screen television on a budget? Walmart has this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $298 (opens in new tab). This may only be a $40 saving, but it's an excellent price for a solid entry-level TV. This TV is ideal for streaming with easy access to all the best streaming services courtesy of Roku TV. Plus, movies and TV shows will look fantastic with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. they'll sound great as well thanks to DTS Studio Sound which simulates surround sound speakers. And as a full 4K TV images will look constantly sharp and vibrant.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) While we wait for the next batch of Walmart Black Friday deals to go live at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members (7 p.m. ET for everybody), we're highlighting our favorite discounts that you can shop right now. That includes the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), that's a $50 discount. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Walmart slashed the price even lower. We particularly liked the compact design, strong active noise cancellation (a feature reserved for the pricey AirPods Pro) and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The mediocre call quality and inability to easily switch multiple devices do hold the Beats Studio Buds back somewhat, but these minor issues shouldn't be a deal breaker. If you're looking for a set of affordable wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are a great pick.

(Image credit: Anker) eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) The Eufy RoboVac G32 provides a smart clean of your floor's homes without costing you hundreds of dollars like other highly rated robot vacuum cleaners. And an early Black Friday deal at Walmart has lopped even more off the price. Today, you can get this budget-friendly robo vac for just $119. Normally, you're paying $299 for this robot vacuum so that's a generous discount. The RoboVac G32 uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning.