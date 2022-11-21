Live
Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $228, PS5 restock for $499
Beat the holiday rush with these Walmart Black Friday deals
The final Walmart Black Friday Deals for Day event is almost here. Walmart will release its third batch of Black Friday deals on Monday, November 21. Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at 12 p.m. ET, whereas non-members will get access starting at 7 p.m. ET. (You must be a paying Walmart Plus member, which means you need to bypass the free trial).
So what's on deck for Monday? For starters, Walmart is promising a PS5 restock. Walmart members will get first dibs on standalone PS5 Disc consoles ($499) as well as the Sony Ragnarök PS5 Bundle ($549). This will be the first of three PS5 drops planned for this coming week. (Check out our Walmart PS5 restock guide for the full details).
Other noteworthy deals include the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $228 (opens in new tab) and up to $750 in eGift Cards with select phones (opens in new tab). Below we're rounding up the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop now and the best deals coming soon.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $46 now $24 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Lego Classic Bricks & Animals: was $59 now $25 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Mainstays Patio Heater: was $129 now $97 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Eufy RoboVac G32: $299 now $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $199 now $139 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 4K TV sale: deals from $377 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Walmart Black Friday deals
- Adidas: men's/women's apparel from $15 (opens in new tab)
- Board games: Clue, Candy Land, more from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $449 (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: deals from $98 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more from $35 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: games from $14 (opens in new tab)
- PS5: check restock @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Smartphones: iPhone and Galaxy sales from $8/month (opens in new tab)
- Space heater sale: deals from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 55% off Barbie, Nerf, more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series X|S: games from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Shop the entire Walmart Deals for Days event (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Looking for a big screen television on a budget? Walmart has this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $298 (opens in new tab). This may only be a $40 saving, but it's an excellent price for a solid entry-level TV.
This TV is ideal for streaming with easy access to all the best streaming services courtesy of Roku TV. Plus, movies and TV shows will look fantastic with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. they'll sound great as well thanks to DTS Studio Sound which simulates surround sound speakers. And as a full 4K TV images will look constantly sharp and vibrant.
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
While we wait for the next batch of Walmart Black Friday deals to go live at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members (7 p.m. ET for everybody), we're highlighting our favorite discounts that you can shop right now. That includes the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), that's a $50 discount.
In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Walmart slashed the price even lower. We particularly liked the compact design, strong active noise cancellation (a feature reserved for the pricey AirPods Pro) and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The mediocre call quality and inability to easily switch multiple devices do hold the Beats Studio Buds back somewhat, but these minor issues shouldn't be a deal breaker. If you're looking for a set of affordable wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are a great pick.
- eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The Eufy RoboVac G32 provides a smart clean of your floor's homes without costing you hundreds of dollars like other highly rated robot vacuum cleaners. And an early Black Friday deal at Walmart has lopped even more off the price. Today, you can get this budget-friendly robo vac for just $119. Normally, you're paying $299 for this robot vacuum so that's a generous discount.
The RoboVac G32 uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning.
- HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Although it was unveiled during the first Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event — Walmart still has stock of the HP Chromebook for $79. If you're looking for the utmost cheapest Chromebook around, this is it. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Keep in mind that those specs are probably fine for kids (or light Web-based surfing), but it will be underpowered for any sort of hardcore multitasking. In other words, this is good for kids or as a coffee table laptop used for internet browsing.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.