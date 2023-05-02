LG's latest laptop deal scores you a free 16-inch portable monitor with your laptop

There are plenty of ultraportable laptops on the market, but few can match the svelte profile of the LG Gram SuperSlim. If you've had your eye on LG's laptop, now is the time to strike.

For a limited time at LG, buy any LG Gram SuperSlim Laptop from $1,699 (opens in new tab) and you'll get a free 16-inch LG Gram Portable Monitor (opens in new tab). That's $349 off and one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen. Note: You must manually add both the laptop and portable monitor to your cart. During checkout, the full price of the monitor will be discounted.

Weighing just 2.1 pounds, the LG Gram SuperSlim is one of the most travel-friendly laptops you'll find. In terms of size, it measures 14" (w) x 8.95" (h) x 0.43" (d). The base config ($1,699) includes a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Despite its incredibly thin size, you get a decent selection of ports including two USB-C ports, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4.

Meanwhile, the LG 16-inch Gram +View IPS Portable Monitor normally costs $349, but you'll get it for free with this deal. It features a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display and two USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.4 pounds, which makes it easy to carry in a bag or backpack. It also has a built-in kickback stand that can help you prop it upright.

