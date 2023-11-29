Last chance! Ninja XL coffee maker just $59 in Walmart Cyber Week deal

Ninja makes some of the best coffee makers we've tested. In fact, I personally own one of Ninja's machines, which I use every morning when I make coffee. If you're looking for a new machine, Walmart is offering an epic sale right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker for just $59 at Walmart. That's $30 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this budget-minded machine. By comparison, Amazon has it for $99.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Walmart

The Cyber Monday deals continue at Walmart. Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM200) on sale for just $59. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

The Ninja DCM200 is compact and fits in a small nook on your kitchen counter. It has a stainless steel finish, although some parts are made of BPA-free plastic. (The carafe itself is made of glass). It also includes a reusable filter.

In terms of features, the machine has an adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours without burning it. It's great because you can program the machine to start brewing at 8 a.m. and keep the pot of coffee warm until we're ready to drink it. The machine also has two settings so you can brew a cup of coffee classic style (smooth and balanced) or rich brew (robust flavor).

