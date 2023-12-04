Forget Cyber Monday — how to get iPhone 15 Pro Max for free now

Don't worry if you missed Cyber Monday. Some of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals are still live if you know where to look.

Note that these iPhone offers require a trade-in or setting up a new line of service. Our favorite deal right now is getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0 at checkout at Amazon if you activate through Boost Infinite.

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): was $1,199 now $0 @ Amazon via Boost Infinite

You can get the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max for free at Amazon. You'll need to sign up Boost Infinite's $65/month unlimited plan for 36 months to get this deal. After checkout, you'll be charged with a $60 activation fee that will be credited against your first month's wireless bill.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $830 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

You can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $830 off at T-Mobile, so long as you trade in what T-Mobile calls "an eligible device" and sign up for either the $100/month Go5G Next or $90/month Go5G Plus plan. T-Mobile gives you bill credits over the 24 months of your contract.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. AT&T requires that your trade-in be in good condition to receive the higher credit, and you receive your money back in the form of bill credits spread out over 36 months. As part of this deal, you'll also need to sign up for one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

You can snag the iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off at Verizon. The carrier requires a trade-in but it accepts devices in any condition. You'll also need to add a new line of data to qualify. To get the full trade-in value, you'll also need to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan; the Unlimited Plus plan is eligible for a reduced discount. Credits appear on your bill over 36 months.

As you'll see in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, it's a very powerful flagship phone that delivers several upgrade-worthy features, including a lighter and more compact titanium design, a bigger 5x tetraprism zoom and a useful Action button you can customize.

We also like the fast The A17 Pro chip, which enables console-quality graphics in games. The best part? The battery lasted an epic 14 hours in the Tom's Guide battery test. We just wish the USB-C charging was faster.

For more deals still available, check out our favorite deals in the Walmart sale right now and our top picks in Best Buy's holiday sale.