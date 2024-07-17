I’m addicted to home decor, and these are the 11 items to buy for Prime Day

If you’re looking to refresh your home decor for summer, or simply want an upgrade, there’s no better time than Prime Day to look for great discounts.

As an interior design obsessive and writer, I love nothing more than spending my time looking for stylish decor — and a good bargain! In fact, you don’t have to spend a fortune to create a home that looks like it came straight out of an interior magazine.

So, if you want to instantly spruce up your home for less, here are the 11 deals I’d buy for Prime Day.

Prime Day home decor deals

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors.

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon

If you want your home to smell fragrant all day long, this oil diffuser is a bargain. This 5-in-1 aromatherapy device is also a humidifier and vaporizer.. It features a large 500ml water tank, 7 LED light colors, timer, and various modes. Best of all, it comes with a remote control so you won't even have to leave your seat. A great deal to snap up fast.

Glass Vase, Ribbed Vase: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

This modern flower vase is perfect for your fresh bouquets, and makes an eye-catching feature to any room. Crafted from ribbed glass, this is sturdy, leak-proof and easy to clean. With its unique and stylish design, this is ideal for long-stemmed flowers or even faux foliage to spruce up your table.

Wall Sconces Sets of 2, Retro Industrial Wall Lamps: was $30 now $25 @ Amazon

If you want to spruce up your home with extra lighting, these wall sconces are a good buy. Requiring hardwired installation, these come with a fabric lampshade, and modern style to suit any room. These can also work with E26 base incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs, CFL bulbs and halogen bulbs, with a max 60W. A great deal to add style to any room.

Sorbus Floating Shelves for Wall (3 pack): was $34 now $26 @ Amazon

Whether you want to display items or make a small room look bigger, floating shelves are a great feature. Each shelf measures at 16.25 inch L x 5.50 inch W and 1.5 inch thick — and are easy to mount with the hardware included. With its rustic, MDF finish, these would look good in any room.

VASAGLE Small Round Side End Table: was $42 now $30 @ Amazon

If you’re after a table to rest your drinks or even a laptop, this side table is a great deal, at nearly 30% off. It has a circular, black wood-design tabletop on sturdy, steel legs. What’s more, it has a handy, fabric, storage basket underneath to keep things tidy. Its compact size is ideal for small spaces, and to store away.

KDG 2 Pack Cordless Table Lamp: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

These cordless lamps are perfect when you don’t have a power supply, or want to move around the home. With a charging time of up to 5 hours, these will provide a bright, warm glow to any room. Made of metal, it has a sleek, modern look that will spruce up your table o or desk. And at 40% off, this is an excellent bargain!

Kazeila Artificial 6 ft Olive Tree: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

If you love plants, but don’t have a green thumb, this artificial olive tree is a good bargain at 20% off. With its trunk made from natural wood, and silk leaves and fruits, it looks just like the real thing. Plus, it’s a lot easier to maintain and last longer than a real tree! The ideal decor feature for any room or balcony.

Homepop Home Decor Velvet Ottoman: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

If you’re after a comfortable stool or footrest with storage, this round ottoman is a great buy. Upholstered from a tufted, velvet with wooden feet, it also supports a capacity of up to 250lbs. This is practical yet stylish way to conceal clutter and a cozy, decor feature in any home.

NeuType Full Length Mirror: was $109 now $62 @ Amazon

Mirrors can add instant style, and there are clever ways to decorate with mirrors in your home. This full length mirror is made from high-definition glass in a sturdy, gold frame, and can either be standalone, leaning or wall-mounted. What’s more, it’s 43% off — making a substantial saving.

Lahome Modern Abstract Area Rug: was $91 now $65 @ Amazon

Instantly transform a room with this stunning, abstract floor rug. Almost 30% off, it's made from faux wool and has an easy-to-maintain, low pile height. It’s 5 x 7 sq ft, and its vibrant splashes of blue, orange, yellow, and gray hues will brighten up any space in seconds.

You don't want to hold back on these purchases either, as Prime Day will draw to a close at midnight tonight (July 17). So if you want to change up your home, now is a great time to do it without breaking the bank.

And if you're not sure where to start, I'm obsessed with home makeover shows — and these are the 3 mistakes people always make.