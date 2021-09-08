I would snag this Roku Streaming Stick 4K deal before the price goes up again

I love my TV. It's an old 50-inch Panasonic ST60 plasma that I bought back in 2013. At the time, it was considered the best TV around for budget shoppers. Eight years later and my 1080p plasma is still running strong. Unfortunately, its smart capabilities are stuck in 2013. Enter the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

I've always been a Roku fan, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K just revitalized my TV. So when I saw it on sale, I had to buy it. Best of all, it's still on sale right now. Currently, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $39. That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this streamer all year.

Editor's Choice deal Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices on the market. In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review, we loved its simple, streamlined interface and the fact that it gives you access to hundreds of channels like HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

I love it because it's easy to use and it rejuvenated my TV. I can now see Netflix previews as I browse titles via the app. (My Panasonic TV would only display still images). As a Prime member, I can also stream Prime Video content on my TV again. (Panasonic stopped supporting the Prime Video app about five years ago).

In addition to Netflix and Prime Video, the Roku Stick supports the widest variety of apps you'll actually want to use compared to any other streaming platform. And unlike the Amazon Fire TV Stick, it doesn't give any service preferential treatment over others. That said, if you want built-in Alexa support — Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $39.99. It's $10 off and likely the lowest price we'll see till the holidays arrive.