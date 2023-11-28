I ditched my old bike pump for a portable air compressor that can also charge my phone — save 56% off right now

Whether I’m zooming through the city on an electric scooter headed into the office, or enjoying the scenic views on a ride with my electric bike on a trail, there’s one thing I always keep on me. I ditched my old hand operated bike pump a while back and swapped it for a portable air compressor that’s a fraction of the size. And it’s been a lifesaver on a couple of occasions.

The ZGZUXO Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor is at a whopping 56% off right now, which is just as good as the sales I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It normally costs $89, but Amazon’s deal shaves $50 off — making it $39 for a limited time. And it’s more than just a tire inflator for your bike or car.

ZGZUXO Portable Air Compressor: was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Never be stranded with the ZGZUXO Portable Air Compressor, since it can quickly inflate flats in no time at all. Best of all, it also doubles as a battery bank to recharge your other gadgets.

First of all, I cannot tell you how much easier it is to carry around a portable air compressor like this one because it’s a fraction of the size of a standard bike pump. It easily fits inside my bike pannier when I go out for a bike ride, giving me the extra room to carry some of my favorite bike accessories — like my bike lock and chain.

For something compact in size, I’m always surprised by how it’s able to muster up the power needed to inflate my bike’s tires. At the same time, it’s not as loud as the air compressor I use for my car at a moderate 67 decibels, which is perfect for those early mornings when I don’t want to disturb my neighbors. It has a maximum pressure of 150 psi output, which is also powerful enough to inflate my car tires if needed.

And finally, I love how this portable air compressor doubles as a battery bank as well to recharge my phone. The 7,800 mAh battery cell inside of it is more than enough to inflate 4 car tires on a single charge, and if it happens to run out of juice, there’s an included DC 12V power cord that you can run to your car.

I think this is one of those bike accessories everyone needs because of its excellent utility. I’ve even used portable air compressors to inflate holiday blowups in my front yard, along with an inflatable bed when guests spend the night in my house.