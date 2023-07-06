Hurry! This Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is $600 off right now

When I saw the Samsung S90C OLED crash to $2,097 at Amazon a few days ago, I didn't think it would get any cheaper. But rejoice, shoppers everywhere! Woot, a subsidiary company of Amazon, are offering an even bigger discount. This just goes to show that you sometimes have to venture off Amazon's main site to find the best Prime Day sales.

The Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is $1,999 at Woot right now. This is $600 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Woot beats Amazon and Best Buy's current asking prices of $2,097 and $2,099 respectively.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Woot

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote. Check other retailers: $2,097 @ Amazon | $2,099 @ Best Buy

We haven't reviewed the Samsung S90C OLED TV ourselves yet, but it looks to be a seriously impressive TV. It's a cheaper alternative to the Samsung S95C OLED, which is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy.

The Samsung Neural Quantum Processor powers the S90C OLED TV, which we've seen in other models like the Samsung QN90C QLED. This means the TV should deliver speedy performance and sharp 4K upscaling.

Samsung estimates a 20% difference in brightness between the S90C and the S95C. In our tests, the S95C reached a peak brightness of 1,370 nits, which would put the S90C's brightness at roughly 1,100 nits. This would still be an awesome result for an OLED TV.

Plus, the S90C OLED packs support for the Samsung Gaming Hub. This allows you to stream cloud games straight to the TV, with no need for a games console. If you already own a PS5 or Xbox, you'll probably appreciate the S90C's 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate.

If you need more convincing, our sibling site T3 gave the Samsung S90C OLED 5/5 stars in its review. T3 heaped praise on this TV for its awesome brightness and contrast, well-balanced sound and sleek design.

The Samsung S90C OLED is a huge $600 off right now, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. For more options, stay tuned to our Prime Day TV deals coverage.