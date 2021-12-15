Hurry! This killer 50-inch Fire TV deal is just $279 right now

As long as new TV deals keep coming, we’ll keep sharing — and this is one of the best sales we've seen to date.

This brand-new Pioneer 50” 4K Fire TV is just $279 at Best Buy right now, and you’ll get an Echo Dot with it for free. That's $190 off and one of the best Christmas deals we've seen. Amazon offers the same price .

Pioneer 50” 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $279 @ Best Buy Pioneer 50” 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $279 @ Best Buy

Free Echo Dot: This TV sports a large 50-inch 4K screen and DTS Virtual-X sound. The Fire TV OS makes navigating this TV a breeze, especially with Alexa voice compatibility. Having Apple AirPlay support is also an added perk.

This TV is brand-new, and comes equipped with all the latest features you could need, from a beautiful 4K LED screen, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, and Alexa Voice Remote. For a 50” TV, this price is amazing — this 50” Sony Google TV just went on sale for $648 , for example, which is more than double the price of this Pioneer Fire TV.

You’ll be able to access all the apps you could want, from Disney Plus to Netflix to YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, of course.

Getting the 3rd-generation Echo Dot free is a great inclusion, too — you’d normally spend $39 on the device, and it basically works as an easy way to control and navigate your TV hands-free. You’ll also have access to parental controls, allowing you to choose what content your little ones will be able to access while they’re watching the TV.

Still not sure this is the right TV for you? Our list of the best TVs and the best TV deals available right now will help you make your decision.