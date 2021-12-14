Hurry! This 50-inch Sony Google TV is $200 off on Amazon

In the run up to the holidays, TVs are going on sale left and right. And it's not just cheaper sets that are being cut in price — there are also huge savings to be found on some of the best TVs on the market.

For instance, right now you can get the 50-inch Sony X85J 4K TV for just $648 on Amazon. That's a savings of $200, and one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. You might need to act fast before stock sells out, but if it does, Walmart also has the same model listed for an identical price.

Sony 50" X85J 4K TV: was $849 now $648 @ Amazon Sony 50" X85J 4K TV: was $849 now $648 @ Amazon

This killer deal saves you $200 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a large 50-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants.

The X85J is an amazing series of TVs. They have everything you could want, from 4K Ultra HD LED display to Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, motion enhancement technology and a sleek design to boot.

There's no need to worry about apps, either. You'll have full access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and many more, thanks to Google's operating system. And with hands-free voice control, you can navigate your new TV easily, whether you prefer to use Alexa or Google Voice Assistant.

If you'd prefer a bigger screen than the one offered by the 50" model, that's no problem: the whole range of X85J TVs is on sale on Amazon, with sizes ranging from 43" to 85". There's even a huge discount of $600 on the 75" model.

