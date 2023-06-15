Hurry! The new 15-inch MacBook Air is is $100 off already

If last year is any indication, it's likely we're less than a month away from Prime Day. However, if you don't want to wait till Amazon's 48-hour event, here's one deal I recommend you snatch up now.

For a limited time, you can get the new MacBook Air 15-inch on sale for $1,199 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the first major discount we've seen for Apple's new laptop. To be fair, the Apple Back to School sale has it on sale at the same price and you get a $150 Apple Store gift card, but that deal is only available to students and educators. Amazon's deal is open to everyone, which makes it one of the best MacBook deals around.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is a seriously awesome laptop. The MacBook Air 13 M2 is our current choice for the best laptop on the market, but the new 15-inch version is even better. Plus, this MacBook has six speakers for a more immersive audio experience compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air.

In our MacBook Air 15 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers solid performance for everyday computing while its 15-inch display is great for watching videos and browsing the web. Toss in exceptional 15-hour battery life and an overall elegant design, and the MacBook Air 15 is a huge winner.

The 2023 MacBook Air 15 is the first Air to sport a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Despite its larger screen, it still manages to measure just 0.45 inches thick and weigh 3.3 pounds. (By comparison, the 13-inch Air measures 0.44 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds). That makes it one of the thinnest and lightest 15-inch machines around.

Apple says the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 will last for up to 18 hours of battery life, which would put it on par with some of the best laptops for battery life we've tested. However, in our testing it lasted 14 hours and 59 minutes, which is still a very impressive time.

It's worth noting that while the new MacBook Air 15 offers great performance, you won't get MacBook Pro-like power. That's partially due to the fact that the 13-inch MacBook Pro has active cooling thanks to its fans, whereas the MacBook Air 15 doesn't.

It's true that 4th of July sales are right around the corner, but I don't foresee this laptop getting significantly cheaper when July rolls in.

Still not sure which laptop is best? Check out our MacBook Air 15 vs MacBook Air 13 guide for a full breakdown of Apple's two laptops.