Hurry! The Instant Pot Duo just crashed to $99 on Amazon

Instant Pots have revolutionized mealtimes, making these multi-cookers a sought after purchase. And thanks to this great January sale, the Instant Pot Duo Plus just got a price cut.

Right now the Instant Pot Duo Plus is just $99 at Amazon , a saving of $20. This pressure cooker is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, so this sale won't stick around for long. Plus, there are more savings to be found on other Instant Pot appliances.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6 QT): was $119 now $99 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus (6 QT): was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

For those after a good entry-level Instant Pot, this 6 quart Duo Plus cooker is ideal. This 9-in-1 pressure cooker does it all — it's a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It comes with 13 one-touch programs for quick meals and a handy sanitizer program for sterilizing bottles and utensils. It also includes a stainless steel steamer rack and sauteing pot.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker (8QT): was $139 now $119 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker (8QT): was $139 now $119 @ Amazon

Need your cooker in a bigger size? This is the same great pressure cooker as above, but comes with a larger 8QT capacity. It's on sale for the same $20 discount, bringing its price down to $119.

Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This space-saving coffee maker makes single servings of coffee, brewing in just 90 seconds. You can fill it either with K-cup coffee pods, or the included refillable coffee pod. It also has a removable 40oz reservoir, meaning you won't have to spend as much time refilling it.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer (10QT): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer (10QT): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking to jump on the air fryer trend? This 10 Quart Instant Vortex Plus air fryer lets you roast, bake, and dehydrate everything from chicken wings to veggies and desserts, at a lower level of fat than normal frying. The one-touch smart programs mean its easy to use, and the air fryer has a temperature range of 95 to 400° F.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus gives you a multitude of useful cooking features in one compact device, saving you space on your counter. For just $99, you can get a device that slow cooks, pressure cooks, sautes, steams, makes cakes, and even yogurt. You can also use it to sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils.

With a large 6QT capacity, the Instant Pot Duo Plus has enough space to cook meals for up to 6 people. But if you have a bigger family, that's no worry — you can always opt for the 8QT model.

Instant Pot appliances are much beloved for their one-touch control system, which both the Instant Pot Duo Plus and the Instant Vortex Plus are equipped with. At the touch of a button, you'll be able to prepare soups, broths and cakes in the Instant Pot, and everything from rotisserie to french fries in the air fryer.

Want more information before you buy? We've tested all the best instant pots and even compiled a list of the best air fryers to help you make your decision.