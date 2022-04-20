Nintendo Switch OLED deal sold out — where to look next

Update: The deal is now sold out. Make sure to follow our Switch OLED restock to find more stock or the next deal.

Heads up, gamers! Switch OLED restock is back and for the first time, you can get Nintendo's console on sale.

For a limited time, Woot has the Switch OLED on sale for $324.99. That's $25 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $324 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

As you'll see in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this console is a winner. It offers a colorful 7-inch OLED display that really brings the best Switch games to life. Plus, you get improved audio through better stereo speakers.

Other highlights of the Switch OLED include a wired Ethernet port for higher-speed online gaming and a sturdier kickstand for propping up this console when you just want to kick back and play some Mario Kart.

The Switch OLED comes with 64GB of internal storage, so you should have plenty for room for your favorite games. The Nvidia Tegra X1 chip is unchanged from previous versions, so you don't get 4K gaming, but overall we were pleased with the performance of this console in our testing.

Nintendo rates the battery life of the Switch OLED for 4.5 to 9 hours, as it will vary based on the type of gaming you're playing. But we appreciated the endurance this console offers in our own Switch OLED battery testing.