Hurry! Nintendo Switch is on sale for $279 for Prime members

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch have been hard to find since day one. However, Woot has a killer deal exclusive to Prime members.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Nintendo Switch on sale for $279.99 at Woot. That's $20 off and a very rare deal on Nintendo's console. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get.

Nintendo Switch: for $279 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. Prime members can get the Switch console on sale for just $279, which is $20 off and a rare discount on this epic console.

The Switch is one of the most popular consoles of this generation. The Nintendo Switch has thrived for a few of reasons. It's not just amazingly portable (undock to go on the move), but it's also got a huge library of games, thanks to indie developers going wild with options. On top of that, the console's size and Joy-Con controllers allow for creative gaming, such as the Ring Fit Adventure workout game.

It hasn't been on sale in years, so we predict this deal will go by fast.