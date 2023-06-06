Hurry! Amazon just slashed $1,000 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

The best TVs on the market always make for the best TV deals, and I've just spotted one of our favorite models at a huge discount.

The Samsung 65-inch QN95B QLED TV is $1,597 at Amazon right now. This is a huge $1,000 off its usual price, and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy currently has this TV for $1,599.

Samsung 65" QN95B QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN95B is the premium QLED TV to buy. It delivers stunning brightness, great color reduction and impressive cable management thanks to the Samsung OneConnect box. There's HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

After a thorough evaluation of this TV in our Samsung QN95B Neo QLED review, we concluded that it's one of the best TVs on the market. It's the best QLED TV we've ever tested for a multitude of reasons.

The Samsung QN95B delivered excellent results in our tests — we measured a peak brightness of 1905.8 nits, a Delta-E score of 1.2, and 99.97% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED is seriously bright and very accurate with its colors, and it handles details and fast motion well too.

We also think the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED is the best gaming TV on the market. We saw a very low lag time of 9.8ms when we tested this TV, and it's decked out with all the gaming features you could want — a 120Hz refresh rate, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and ALLM.

This TV produces good audio thanks to its 70W speakers and Object Tracking Sound feature, but it could be improved by adding one of the best soundbars. This is thanks to Q-Symphony support, which pairs the soundbar and the TV's speakers together for even stronger audio.

The Samsung QN95B is an awesome TV, so it's a no-brainer purchase now that it's hit its lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.