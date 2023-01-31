Hurry! All sizes of the Apple Watch 8 are $50 off at Best Buy right now

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save big on the 41mm and 45mm models

Apple Watch 8
(Image credit: Future)

Best Buy is ending the month with one of the best Apple Watch deals ever. For a limited time, the retailer is slashing $50 off multiple models/sizes of the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8.

Currently, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for it. (Click on the "Apple Watch" tab/button to see all models on sale). 

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. (Click on the "Apple Watch" tab/button to see all models on sale).

Apple Watch 8 (45mm/GPS): was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you prefer the larger 45mm model, Best Buy is taking $50 off and lowering its price to $379. (Click on the "Apple Watch" tab/button to see all models on sale).

The Apple Watch 8 sports a host of new features including a skin temperature sensor for period/sleep tracking, a new crash detection feature, and the long awaited Apple Watch low power mode that can extend the battery life to an impressive 36 hours. 

It also sports a larger screen than its predecessor, with a clear edge-to-edge display. The new screen is optimized for features like an always-on display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages. 

The Series 8 might not be as exciting as Apple's more premium adventure watch — the Apple Watch Ultra — but if you’re not planning on taking your tech rock climbing or diving any time soon, it’s still the best Apple Watch to buy. 

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review we called the Series 8 the ideal upgrade for owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5, or anyone who wants a full-featured watch experience. 

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide and Best Buy coupon codes guide for more last-minute deals on our favorite Apple tech. 

