Huge Presidents' Day sale at Amazon knocks $50 off our favorite Bose headphones

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers on the planet. So it's no surprise that Amazon Presidents' Day sales are offering some of the biggest price drops of the day.

For example, right now Amazon is taking $50 off our favorite Bose headphones (opens in new tab). The sale includes some of the best headphones we've reviewed such as the Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and the Bose QuietComfort 45.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these bud are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

If we haven't made it clear enough already, Bose is the go-to brand for top-quality ANC and sound quality.

When we reviewed the Bose 700, we were extremely impressed by the headphones' adjustable ANC levels — you have complete control over how much sound you want to let in, from being able to hear everything around you to total music immersion. They also offer rich, warm audio quality with adjustable EQ. The Bose 700 didn't take the top spot for the best noise-cancelling headphones due to their 20-hour battery life being less than the competition, but they were close.

Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds, hands-down. Their unbeatable ANC, sound quality, and comfort put them leagues above the rest. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2's battery life can't beat earbuds from other brands, but 6 hours of listening time brought to 24 hours with the charging case is hard to complain about.

If you want ANC headphones, but can't quite stretch your budget to the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a good option. They still offer awesome sound quality, 24 hours of battery life and great ANC. The downside is that there's only one level of ANC, and it also can't be turned off.