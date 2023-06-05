You can now preorder the 2023 MacBook Air 15-inch — here's how to get it

Apple is expanding its MacBook Air lineup. Unveiled at WWDC 2023, the new MacBook Air 15-inch is the largest MacBook Air ever released. Priced from $1,299, it's also the most expensive MacBook Air to date.

That $1,299 price tag gets you a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Available in four colors, the new laptop is 11.5mm thin, which Apple claims makes it the thinnest 15-inch laptop. Yet despite its small size, Apple states you'll get up to 18 hours of battery life on its new Mac. (In our MacBook Air M2 review, we managed to get 18 hours of battery life from our system).

MacBook Air 15 preorders are live now with the laptop shipping on June 13. Currently, the Apple Store is the only place to buy the new MacBook Air 15-inch. In the coming hours, we expect to see MacBook Air 15 preorders from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

MacBook Air 15 preorders

Apple MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): from $1,299 @ Apple

The MacBook Air 15-inch packs the biggest screen we've ever seen in a MacBook Air. It includes a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. The laptop can be purchased now and will be widely available on June 13.

MacBook Air 15 deals — when to expect them

The 15-inch MacBook Air is the most expensive Air that Apple has released. However, MacBook deals are very easy to find these days. Within the next few days I expect to see deals on the new 15-inch MacBook Air. (Amazon is usually the first to discount new Apple gear). These early deals will be modest, taking from $20 to $50 off Apple's new machine.

If you can afford to wait, back-to-school season and Prime Day are right around the corner. These retail holidays are likely to offer bigger discounts ($100+) on the new MacBook Air 15-inch.

Alternatively, Apple is keeping the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 (from $999) and the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 (now from $1,099). Both laptops can be found on sale regularly with the 2020 M1 Air selling for as low as $799 and the 2022 M2 Air selling for as low as $999 on sale. Make sure to follow our Apple deals coverage and Apple Store coupons guide for the latest discounts on all of Apple's new gear.