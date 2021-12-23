Holiday sale at Best Buy knocks up to $400 off all Galaxy S21 phones

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, but that unfortunately means it comes with a high price tag. Luckily right now you can save big on this flagship phone.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is just $799 at Best Buy, a huge savings of $400 off its usual price. It's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this phone without trade-in, making it one of the best last-minute Christmas gifts around.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear camera sensors include a 108MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephoto.

This isn't the only good deal around on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series — you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $699 at Best Buy, or get the base Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $499 , which is an absolute steal. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the S21 without trade-in.

Alternatively, if you do have something to trade-in, you can save up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Samsung depending on what you have to trade when you buy from Samsung.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, we loved almost everything about the phone, from the 6.8-inch AMOLED display to the spectacular camera system. The 11-hour battery life is also great, and it supports the S-pen. Just make sure to note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra does not come with a charger in-box, so you'll need to purchase a USB-C charger separately if you don't already have one.

If you can't decide between the different S21 models that Samsung offers, check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra guide to help you choose your perfect phone.