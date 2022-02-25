Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $130 off right now

Are you an Android fan looking for an alternative to the iPad Pro? This is the device you want — and it costs a fraction of the price of Apple's premium tablet.

Right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $569 on Amazon. That's $130 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this Android tablet. It's one of our picks for the best tablet, so don't hesitate to grab this great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a great rival to the iPad Pro. It beats the battery life of the iPad Pro by more than 5 hours, plus you get facial recognition features for a fraction of the cost Apple asks for. The one area it can’t challenge the iPad Pro in is performance, but it’s still strong enough for gaming and multitasking between multiple programs.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the scene, it's a great opportunity to save on the previous version. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of our best tablets, so it gets a big recommend from us if you want a high-end tablet that supports Android's ecosystem.

We love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's vibrant display. It's got a refresh rate of 120hz, with crisp, bright colors; so rest assured everything you view on the Galaxy Tab S7 will look great. The cameras and speakers are good, too, so you'll easily be able to video call colleagues or loved ones.

As well as this, you'll have access to face recognition and fingerprint ID to keep your tablet secure. If you want these features on an iPad, you'd have to shell out a lot more.

But what's the best thing about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7? There's no need to pay an extra $129 for an Apple Pencil. It comes with Samsung's version, the S-Pen, in the box. You'll be able to write, draw, and take notes to your heart's content, and it feels great to do so on the Galaxy Tab S7's screen.

Still not convinced to make the jump to Android? Check out our list of the best iPad deals to see discounts on Apple's best tablets.