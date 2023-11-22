Forget Meta Quest 3 — the Meta Quest 2 just crashed to $249 for Black Friday

The Meta Quest 3 might be the latest VR headset from the company, but its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets. With Black Friday deals in full swing, you can get this device for a nice discount.

Right now, the Meta Quest 2 is $249 on Amazon. The Meta Quest 2 is also $249 at Best Buy. This is $50 off the entry-level model with 128GB of storage. This might not be the steepest price drop, but saving $50 isn’t anything to complain about. If you’ve yet to check out VR gaming, the Meta Quest 2 is a great way to see what it’s all about.

As we said in our Meta Quest 2 review, it’s a great follow-up to the original Quest headset and a noticeable improvement.

It has a sleeker design and superior performance when it comes to playing the best VR games . It keeps the Quest's signature standalone design, allowing you to play games, watch shows and movies and enjoy immersive VR experiences without being tethered to a PC, console or phone. You can even plug it into a PC to enjoy Steam VR games too if you want, but it's not a requirement.

The Quest 2 isn't perfect. For instance, controllers that rely on AA batteries are at the top of our list of gripes. And while it's one of the most versatile gaming headsets, it's not the most graphically superior. However, we’re still convinced it's one of the best VR headsets for most people.

Like its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2 eliminates the previous hurdles of getting into virtual reality — namely the need to have a powerful gaming PC and tons of wires and sensors — and it packs loads of great experiences into a sleek device that you can pop on at a moment’s notice. The Meta Quest 2’s game library and overall ease of use make it the best entry point into virtual reality yet — especially at $249. Again, if you’re new to VR gaming, this is a deal worth checking out!