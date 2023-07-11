Fitbit Charge 5 just hit its lowest price ever this Prime Day

Our reigning champ for the best Fitbit you can buy just got a price drop for Prime Day. This deal is perfect if you're looking to get more active or keep better track of your steps as you work toward your fitness goals.

Right now, you can get the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99 at Amazon. That’s $50 off its full retail price of $149, and the lowest price ever for Fitbit's most advanced fitness tracking device yet. We last saw this price drop during Amazon's New Year's sales, but it's back for Prime Day along with other huge deals on top-of-the-line tech. So make sure to get in on the savings while you can.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit’s most advanced fitness tracker yet. It comes with a built-in GPS, a bright, always-on display and many of the same high-tech features you'll find in Fitbit's more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). So run — don’t walk — to add this handy little gadget to your wrist and start making every step count.

It's no secret we’re huge fans of the Fitbit Charge 5 here at Tom’s Guide. It currently tops our list of the best Fitbit fitness trackers — and for good reason. It comes with a built-in GPS, a bright always-on color touch display, an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). Not to mention it tracks a new metric called “Daily Readiness Score," which helps wearers to work out more intuitively.

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we praised the wearable as “a brilliant tracker for most users” and found the addition of a color OLED screen, which is two times brighter than the display on the Fitbit Charge 4, to be one of the most significant additions. Its bright new screen is easy to read even in direct sunlight, and Fitbit has even made the AMOLED display a touchscreen to boot.

As far as functionality goes, the Charge 5 can track your steps, activities, calories burned and sleeping patterns. The device is water-resistant and can receive notifications from your phone. It also connects to the Fitbit app as well, which offers some useful social features. And with such a slimmed-down design — the Charge 5 is 10% thinner than its predecessor — it's a comfortable fit for just about any wrist.

All told the Fitbit Charge 5 is a stellar fitness tracker that's perfect for helping you achieve your fitness goals, no matter how big and small.

