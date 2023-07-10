Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2023 — 3 deals I recommend

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to buy one of the best Fitbits on the market, we’ve got you covered. To save you from scrolling, we’ve found the best Prime Day Fitbit deals to shop right now. Although the two-day event is mainly on Amazon, we’ve also seen competitors drop the price of some of the popular fitness trackers to keep up.

Right now, the best Fitbit deal is probably on the Fitbit Sense 2 for $229 at Amazon . This is Fitbit’s best smartwatch and does an awful lot more than just counting your steps and tracking your sleep. That said if you are looking for a basic tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has dropped to $79 at Amazon — this fantastic little tracker has a bright, beautiful AMOLED screen, and tracks all of your key health metrics for less than $100.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Prime Day as new sales go live. Read on to find all of the best Fitbit Prime Day deals, hand-picked by a team who reviews Fitbits for a living.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is Fitbit’s budget fitness tracker, but don’t let this put you off. It’s lightweight and comfortable on the wrist, has an excellent battery life, and has a bright, beautiful AMOLED screen. In a world of huge smartwatch screens and even bigger energy prices, this affordable little tracker is perfect for those looking to take their first steps into fitness, without a huge flashy gadget on their wrist, or a huge dent in their pocket. Read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review to find out more.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart