Elden Ring is the best game of the year so far — and it just went on sale

Elden Ring has taken the gaming world by storm and quickly staked its claim as the early frontrunner for game of the year. The challenging action RPG scored nearly universally positive reviews and has quickly become a top seller, even smashing sales records set by its predecessor the Dark Souls series.

This is a game certainly worth full retail price, but if you’ve been sitting on the fence, your waiting has paid off. Right now, you can score Elden Ring for $49 at Amazon. That’s $10 off its standard price of $59 and this deal marks the first time the game has been on sale. Even better this deal is available on both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, although unfortunately, the Xbox Series X version has retained its full price.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring is a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series. The brutally-difficult action RPG offers a vast and highly detailed world to explore and all manner of nightmarish foes to fight. The game is only a couple of months old but is already been heralded as one of the greatest games of all time.

If the Elden Ring hype train has passed you by it’s the newest tough-as-nails action RPG from legendary game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and the development team at FromSoftware. In short, Elden Ring sets you loose in a gigantic open world filled with terrifying creatures and plenty of hidden secrets to discover.

While the game has rightfully earned a reputation for its high level of difficulty, don’t let that put you off. The game has plenty of built-in safeguards to ensure that even novice players can overcome its many challenging boss encounter with enough determination. Plus, the feeling of downing a tough Elden Ring boss is exhilarating and is always worth the pain of multiple defeats that comes before it.

Previous FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro have had a small and highly passionate community surrounding them, but Elden Ring has really opened the Soulsborne genre up to a wider audience. It's become one of the best-selling games of the year, shifting more than 12 million copies in less than a month.

Elden Ring offers the most rewarding experience on the PS5 to date and it's the very definition of a must-play. It was well worth your money when it launched at full price, now with a $10 discount, it’s a complete steal. Head over to Amazon and see what all the fuss is about, Elden Ring is that rare game that actually does live up to the hype.