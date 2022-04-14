Wow! Easter sale just knocked this OLED TV to $796

April isn't traditionally a standout month for TV deals. However, if you're currently in the market to upgrade, retailers are aggressively slashing the price of OLED TVs. These once prohibitively expensive premium TVs are now on sale from just $796 as part of the latest batch of Easter sales.

For instance, right now you can get the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for just $796. That's $103 off and the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. But that's not the only sale out there. Here are three OLED TV deals you can buy now under $1,000.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $846 now $796 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $795, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen. Best Buy has it on sale for $799 with a free 3-month Apple TV Plus subscription.

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,196 now $996 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $996, which is the cheapest price we've seen. Best Buy has it on sale for $999 with a free 3-month Apple TV Plus subscription.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $998 @ Amazon

Vizio's excellent OLED TV is on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. Best Buy has it on sale for $999 with a free 3-month Apple TV Plus subscription.

The LG A1 first hit $799 last December. At $796, it's the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice. This OLED TV also features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and runs LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software.

If you want a bigger screen, the Vizio OLED55-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we found that this 4K powerhouse punches way above its price. The noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X impressed us.

Finally, the Editor's Choice LG C1 is the best OLED TV you can buy. In our LG C1 OLED TV review, we were impressed by just about every aspect of this television. The picture quality is fantastic and the TV's gaming performance and features are second to none. If you can afford it, we do recommend upgrading to the LG C1 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,096 at Amazon, which is $403 off.