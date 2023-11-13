I test action cameras for a living — this is the best budget action camera and it’s $50 off right now

It isn't too early for Black Friday deals, with plenty of manufacturers and retailers already offering awesome discounts on tech. Action cameras are no exception and right now you can get our favorite budget action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 3, for $50 off at Amazon.

At $279, this is the lowest price we've ever seen the Action 3 drop to, so you'd do well to scoop up this deal ASAP if you're interested.

DJI Osmo Action 3: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is currently $50 off at Amazon. This is our favorite budget action camera, offering 4K video, decent stabilization, water resistance to 16m and an awesome range of mounting options for significantly less money than a GoPro. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Action 3, so snap this deal up now.

We absolutely love the DJI Osmo Action 3, which was already a super competitive package given its price. In fact, it makes our list of the best action cameras as the best budget option, despite having been succeeded by the DJI Osmo Action 4.

See, the Osmo Action 4 is our favorite GoPro alternative, but it has a serious problem: the price of a GoPro Hero12 Black. Based on their feature sets, DJI's Osmo Action cameras have historically been budget GoPro alternatives, not giving you quite as many features as a GoPro but being priced more competitively and still offering strong performance.

Unfortunately for DJI, when GoPro launched the Hero12 this year they dropped the price down to $399 — the same price as an Action 4. The GoPro offers a lot more than the Action 4, namely in terms of resolution and superior image stabilization, rendering the DJI camera overpriced.

However, the same is not true for the Osmo Action 3, which at a $329 MSRP still sits below both cameras above, as well as the older GoPro Hero11 Black. At $279 in this deal, it's positively a bargain.

What we love about the Action 3 is that it offers the key features you'll need for high quality action content. There's 4K video up to 120p, for smooth content and high resolution slow motion. There's decent image stabilization and battery life, and waterproofing down to 16 meters (deeper than even the latest GoPro).

My favorite feature of DJI action cameras though is the amount of awesome mounting options you get — things like chest mounts, wrist mounts, even mouth mounts that you bite onto when surfing. This gives users a wide variety of creative options for their framing, and while other manufacturers are catching up, DJI still has the edge for mounting options.

If you need a high quality action camera that'll produce lovely video, this is the deal for you.