13 best Cyber Monday monitor deals — buy one for as little as $99!

Now that Cyber Monday is here, a bunch of great monitor deals have started popping up from major retailers. When it comes to buying a brand new screen for your desk setup, now is the perfect time to buy with sales that match or even beat Black Friday!

Whether you're in the market for one of the best monitors for daily computing tasks or ultra-responsive best gaming monitors , there are many display discounts on the go, which will expire by midnight tonight!

Below, we’ve listed our favorite Cyber Monday monitor deals, which we’ll update regularly so that you know you’re always being served up the best discounts by our experts here at Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a screen that has superb color accuracy that will prove up to the task of demanding professional photo or video editing or you’re a hardcore PC gamer thirsting for an ultrawide monitor with a blistering refresh rate, you’ll find a Cyber Monday monitor deal to suit your display needs and budget limits on this page.

Cyber Monday monitor deals — best sales happening now

Cyber Monday monitor sales

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $159 now $99 @ Dell

Save a nice chunk of change on this 27" adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it's a solid choice for work and play.

Lepow 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $129 now $103 @ Amazon

If you need a portable monitor this lightweight 15.6-inch display is 20% off in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. It offers 1920 x 1080 resolution and offers a slim 0.3-inch profile. It's compatible with laptops, desktops, phones and video game consoles.

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $329 now $229 @ Dell

Dell is offering a significant price cut on this 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. Plus, the monitor's design allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height, which should help you create the perfect setup for your work space.

Dell 24" Touchscreen + USB hub monitor: was $519 now $389 @ Dell

This deal knocks $100 off the price of this great 24-inch 1080p touchscreen monitor, which has a built-in USB hub and an Ethernet port for wired Internet. Plus, its articulated stand and integrated cable routing allow you to pull, push, raise and lower it across a surprisingly wide range of motion— including all the way down to the desk.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor sales

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $369 now $149 @ Dell

This Dell gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth 280Hz refresh rate. You also get a 27-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you can hook it up via either DisplayPort or HDMI, though you can only get the full 280Hz refresh rate when you connect it to your PC via DisplayPort.

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $569 @ Walmart

The Razor Raptor is one of the best overall gaming monitor you can buy. The 27-inch monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 144Hz resfresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. In our Razor Raptor 27 review, we called it a gorgeously designed monitor with a stellar screen.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The best QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor we've ever tested, this Alienware panel uses quantum dot tech to significantly boost the brightness of HDR content. This 21:9, 34-inch monitor features infinite contrast ratio courtesy of its class-leading black levels and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to smooth out the frame rates of your favorite PC games.

Monoprice 34" Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $249 @ Monoprice

This 34-inch curved gaming monitor from Monoprice offers nearly 4K resolution (3440x1440 pixels) and a 165Hz refresh rate, with an advertised response time of 4ms. It sports a two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and it supports Adaptive Sync technology for smoother gameplay.

Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $349 @ Dell

If you want to go down the big and curved gaming monitor route, then you could do worse than this 34-inch Dell gaming monitor. With HDR 400 and a 144Hz refresh rate, it should give you expansive and immersive gaming.

LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $199 @Amazon

This 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor (model number 27GL83A-B) is a super-reponsive panel that boasts a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support, a 144Hz screen refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync features, all for less than 200 bucks.

Samsung 49" CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $799 @ Amazon

This premium 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor sports a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR support, and picture-in-picture mode. While it might take a little getting used to, the width and high resolution make it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in between.

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor: was $1,599 now $999 @ Amazon

This curved QD-OLED gaming monitor has a dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro. It's response time is a blistering 0.03ms.

Samsung SJ55W: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

The Samsung SJ55W is a fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor that's both stylish and practical. Its large display and low input lag mode will take your gaming to the next level. This is a great Cyber Monday deal.

Cyber Monday monitor deals — what to look for in 2023

Cyber Monday monitor deals tend to break all price records, but it’s important to know what features make particular displays worth buying depending on your needs.

Gaming monitors: Best Buy and Amazon are both knocking it out of the park when it comes to enticing Cyber Monday monitor deals this year, and there are a lot of aggressive discounts on some of the best gaming monitors you can currently buy. When it comes to gaming features, try to find a deal on a gaming display that has a refresh rate of at least 120Hz to ensure you’re getting minimal input lag in the best Steam games. If you can get a juicy deal on a monitor with either G-Sync support (works best with Nvidia GPUs) or FreeSync Premium (AMD’s take on VRR), even better.

Curved monitors: Buying a curved monitor in a Cyber Monday deal only really makes sense if you’re buying either a 21:9 ultrawide screen or a 32:9 super-ultrawide panel. Generally, these sorts of monitors, like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, are primarily focused on gaming, but they actually make great work monitors, too. Thanks to their sheer screen estate many of these curved ultrawide monitors are great for productivity, as that stretched out aspect ratio makes having multiple apps and browser windows open and viewable at the same time a doddle. Again, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Dell all have great deals on some of the best curved monitors available today.