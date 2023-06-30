Best Buy's massive 4th of July sale is live — here are the deals I recommend

The holiday weekend is here and Best Buy is blowing the lid off 4th of July sales with a massive 5-day sale on everything from OLED TVs to back-to-school laptops. What makes this sale a little tricky to navigate is that Prime Day is just days away and no one wants to buy something now only to find it cheaper in a few day's time.

I've been covering retail events for over a decade and Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for good deals. However, it's not the only retailer with great sales. So I'm combing through Best Buy's 5-day sale and picking out the items I recommend buying. These are the TVs, smartphones, and Macs that I don't foresee being significantly cheaper in the coming days. If something's a good deal, but could get cheaper soon — I'll also call that out.

That said, the standout deal in this holiday sale is the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $599. It sold at this price earlier in the year and then it just disappeared. Fortunately, it appears Best Buy has restocked and it's now at its second-lowest price ever and just $30 shy of its Black Friday price. What's extra cool about this deal is we've thoroughly tested this TV and rate it highly overall.

So whether you're shopping for a new TV or just browsing the sales — here are the top deals in Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Also, be sure to check our Best Buy coupon codes page for the chance to save even more.

OLED TVs

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It's worth noting that there's a newer C3 model, but the differences are minimal (despite the C3 being pricier). The 42-inch C2 is the only model on sale and in stock. Check other retailers: $996 @ Amazon | $859 @ Walmart

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less. Check other retailers: $996 @ Amazon

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the company's cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which optimizes the PS5's settings to take full advantage of the TV's capabilities. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superb picture quality, a robust audio system, and intuitive Google TV smart interface.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Walmart and Amazon offer the same TV for $3 less. Check other retailers: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,496 @ Amazon

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is amazing in every way possible with intuitive and forward-thinking capabilities. We especially like the included Bravia Cam, which can be used to adjust color on the fly or for controlling the TV with gestures.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Check other retailers: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want. It's $10 cheaper than last week's price.

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Check other retailers: $448 @ Walmart | $448 @ Amazon

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. It's $20 cheaper than last week's price.

Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

The MQ6 is a solid TV at a bargain price. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it's great for budget shoppers, but it has some limitations if you're looking for advanced gaming features. For instance, there's no local dimming and you only get a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a voice remote. It's $50 cheaper than last week's price.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! Remember those Roku TVs I mentioned earlier? Well, this is the TV I'd recommend. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Apple

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Here's a small reminder of why you should always price check. Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199. Full stop. Best Buy has them for full price, but My Best Buy Plus members ($49/year) get them for $237. It goes without saying, Amazon wins this round. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever. Check other retailers: $249 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Note that it hit $199 earlier this month, so if you can afford to wait — we could see that price again next month. Check other retailers: $239 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price. Check other retailers: $329 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of cool features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Footnote: B&H Photo has this same laptop on sale for $949, which is an epic deal and its lowest price ever. However, stock has been coming in and out all day. Check other retailers: $999 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Plus, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy eGift card. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Pixel 7 promos we've seen this week. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the unlocked model.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $225 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Back to School

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

HP 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you're shopping on a budget, this HP Chromebook for $159 is a great pick. It comes with a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 64GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine but it's excellent for everyday tasks and at-home learning.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,237 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $412 off at Best Buy, dropping it to $1,237. While it was $138 cheaper on Memorial Day, this is still a rare deal. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also packs a 14-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike and we rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands. Note: It was $379 in early June.