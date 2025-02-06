Super Bowl TV deals live — 31 best sales you can get before Sunday

Nothing can supercharge your Super Bowl party like an amazing TV. However, Super Bowl LIX is this Sunday (February 9) and your window to buy a new TV is starting to close. Fortunately, there are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals you can still shop and many of they include expedited shipping or in-store pickup.

I've been tracking TV deals for over a decade. Although Black Friday season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a new TV, another wave of deals typically arrives in February — just in time for the Super Bowl. Plus, with new 2025 models expected to arrive in stores later this spring/summer, now is a great time to upgrade your TV as retailers are trying to clear out their current stock of TVs.

In terms of deals, one of my favorite deals right now comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's a new price low for this TV (cheaper than Black Friday) and the least-expensive 65-inch Samsung OLED I've ever seen. (The 55-inch model is also on sale for $947 at Amazon, but I'd personally spend the extra few bucks for the bigger 65-inch screen).

If you want the best picture quality at the lowest price, I recommend the Hisense 55-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $798 at Amazon. We named this Editor's Choice TV an incredible value with terrific picture quality right out of the box.

For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals, best cheap TV deals, and best OLED TV deals.

My favorite TV deals now

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $229 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $997 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

55-inch for $947

Hisense 100" U76N 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Amazon At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

^ Back to top

OLED TVs

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,598 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

^ Back to top

75 inch+ TVs

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $449 at Best Buy Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Sony 75" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $898 at Amazon The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

LG 86" Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,849 now $1,699 at Best Buy This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

^ Back to top

60-65 inch TVs

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

^ Back to top

50-59 inch TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $118 @ Walmart

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Samsung 55" QN90D Mini-LED TV: was $1,599 now $1,197 at Amazon Yes, it's expensive for a 55-inch TV, but the Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs around. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS, and an elegant design.

^ Back to top

32-49 inch TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.

Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $179 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

^ Back to top