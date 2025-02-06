Live
Super Bowl TV deals live — 31 best sales you can get before Sunday
Plus, OLED TVs from $599
Nothing can supercharge your Super Bowl party like an amazing TV. However, Super Bowl LIX is this Sunday (February 9) and your window to buy a new TV is starting to close. Fortunately, there are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals you can still shop and many of they include expedited shipping or in-store pickup.
I've been tracking TV deals for over a decade. Although Black Friday season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a new TV, another wave of deals typically arrives in February — just in time for the Super Bowl. Plus, with new 2025 models expected to arrive in stores later this spring/summer, now is a great time to upgrade your TV as retailers are trying to clear out their current stock of TVs.
In terms of deals, one of my favorite deals right now comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's a new price low for this TV (cheaper than Black Friday) and the least-expensive 65-inch Samsung OLED I've ever seen. (The 55-inch model is also on sale for $947 at Amazon, but I'd personally spend the extra few bucks for the bigger 65-inch screen).
If you want the best picture quality at the lowest price, I recommend the Hisense 55-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $798 at Amazon. We named this Editor's Choice TV an incredible value with terrific picture quality right out of the box.
For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals, best cheap TV deals, and best OLED TV deals.
My favorite TV deals now
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: $799 @ Walmart
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
55-inch for $947
At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
OLED TVs
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
It's no longer LG's flagship, but the LG C3 is still one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy and cheaper than the newer C4. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Keep in mind that smaller sizes are coming in and out of stock.
48" for $966
55" for $1,099
65" for $1,396
77" for $1,696
83" for $2,999
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $1,297 @ Walmart | $1,199 @ Amazon
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
75 inch+ TVs
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV which is now at an all-time price low.
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85" display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.
60-65 inch TVs
If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price.
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 65-inch TV for under $1,000, this Sony-branded, budget-friendly LED TV is a decent pick. It comes with Google TV baked right into the software and we were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
Price check: $649 @ Best Buy
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
50-59 inch TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.
Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $118 @ Walmart
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
The NXTFRAME is TCL's answer to Samsung's The Frame TV, offering shoppers a quaint and atmospheric display that blends into the background. It comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ensuring you get the most out of your entertainment needs, plus a 120Hz refresh rate means you've got ample gaming coverage to boot.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy
Yes, it's expensive for a 55-inch TV, but the Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs around. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS, and an elegant design.
32-49 inch TVs
TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.
Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
LIVE: Latest Updates
A 65-inch TV for $368 is a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. Especially if the TV in question is the TCL Q6. The TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. To be fair, it’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s a solid 4K TV for the price and its HDR support allows for deeper contrasts and more detail in bright and dark scenes, making every scene pop.
TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $368 @ Amazon
I bought an OLED TV two years ago and I'm still raving about it now. If you're curious about OLED, but don't have a big budget to play with, the LG B4 is for you. We named it the top budget OLED TV and boy does it deliver. In our LG B4 OLED TV review we said it'll completely transform your home entertainment. Thanks to its incredible OLED panel, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s both sharp and vibrant, with deep blacks that really pull you into whatever you're watching. It’s the kind of TV that makes everything feel more real and immersive, whether you're watching movies, sports or playing games. The 55-inch model is on sale for $996, which is the model I'd recommend. But if you don't have the space or budget, the 48-inch model is just $599.
LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $996 @ Amazon
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
Looking to buy a new TV for the big game? Now is the perfect time to snag a killer TV deal. Retailers are discounting prices ahead of the Super Bowl and they're also slashing prices to make room for 2025's new TVs, which will hit stores later this spring/summer. That means we're seeing massive discounts on all types of TVs. I'm Louis, Editor-in-Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering TV deals for over a decade and in this live blog I'm highlight all of the best discounts on the best TVs and best OLED TVs we've tested at Tom's Guide. Remember, to check shipping/delivery dates if you want your TV in time for Sunday. Also, look for in-store pickup options (where available). Let's get on to today's best deals....
