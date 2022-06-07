4th of July sales 2022 — best deals to expect

Mark your calendars: 4th of July sales are less than a month away. The retail holiday is known for offering deep price cuts on appliances, home items, 4K TVs, and more.

This year, Independence Day will fall on a Monday. However, as we've seen in the past, early 4th of July sales will launch in late June and last through the holiday weekend. In terms of the deals themselves, TVs and home appliances will see the biggest price drops on Independence Day. Expect retailers like Amazon to offer smart TVs on sale for as low as $99. Meanwhile, Best Buy, Samsung, and Lowe's will offers price cuts on home appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, and washer/dryers.

If you're shopping for a new bed, 4th of July mattress sales are expected to take hundreds of dollars off our favorite beds from the likes of Nectar, Purple, Saatva, and more. Bases and bedding will also be on sale throughout the federal holiday.

Although we expect to see a plethora of 4th of July sales in the coming days, we understand that households are trying to watch their monthly expenses. So we're going to list the best 4th of July sales on devices we've tested, recommend, or offer the best value. Likewise, each 4th of July sale we list will be price checked, analyzed against that item's price history, and highlighted only if it's a truly good deal. Below you'll find a mix of current deals along with shopping tips to get the most out of your money.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This pod coffee maker comes in six color options, so you can match it to any kitchen theme. It can pour four different sizes of coffee, including 6, 8, 10 and 12oz, and there's an option to increase the strength as well. It takes less than a minute to brew and couldn't be more simple to operate.

(opens in new tab) Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,199 now $799 @ Lowe's (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $799 ($400 off its standard $1,199 price and $100 cheaper than its Memorial Day price). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature.

(opens in new tab) Cooling fans/AC: deals from $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of air conditioner sales that are slashing the prices of in-window units. After discount, ACs start at just $129.

Mattresses

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $798 now $399 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Free $399 sheet set: Our favorite budget mattress is on sale. Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam mattress offers tremendous value for the money and holds a spot in our best mattress guide. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review (opens in new tab), we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,148 now $798 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $798 (was $1,148), whereas the queen costs $1,345 (was $1,695).

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Free pillows & sheets: Summer heatwaves will be here before you know it and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your bed purchase.

TVs

(opens in new tab) TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV sales of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've ever seen from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Black Friday cheap! The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. (This is the type of price we normally see on Black Friday!) It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's perfect if you want a budget big-screen TV and don't require premium performance.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. It's a modest discount, but Samsung TVs are rarely this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $449 now $308 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hisense makes some of the best budget 4K TVs. For a limited time, you can get the 55-inch Hisense A6G on sale. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, a low latency gaming mode, built-in Google Assistant, Android TV, and more.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $74 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. Samsung is offering up to a $1,000 enhanced credit when you trade-in your old phone.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone.

(opens in new tab) 5G smartphone sale: free phone w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Verizon is offering select 5G phones for free (up to $800 off) with trade-in. Your trade-in can be in nearly any condition and you don't need to open a new line. Instead, existing and new customers can get this deal by trading in a phone and upgrading to any 5G data plan. Free phones include the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Plus, Pixel 6, and more.

Vacuums

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $114 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $150 less with this amazing deal.

(opens in new tab) Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,149 @ iRobot

(opens in new tab)The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,149. That's $700 off and one of the best deals we've seen — even better than earlier this weekend when you were getting an already impressive $350 discount. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Asus Chromebook has dropped to just $99 at Best Buy in time for Independence Day. That's a $120 saving. This laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch HD display. It's not a powerhouse but it's more than capable of performing all the computing basics.

(opens in new tab) ASUS 17" Chromebook: was $369 now $189 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For the price, this Asus Chromebook has a lot to offer. Unlike most Chromebooks, it sports a large 1080p 17.3-inch LCD. It's powered by a Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) Gateway 14" Laptop: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best cheap deals you'll find.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's been cheaper (it hit $749 last summer), but it's still a solid deal at $949.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test.

How to find the best 4th of July sales

As with all holidays, Independence Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best 4th of July sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during the 4th of July.

Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.

Practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want. Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad 4th of July sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.

Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad 4th of July sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more. Beware fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few 4th of July sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.

Prime Day vs. 4th of July sales

4th of July sales are a great opportunity to save money. However, we now know that Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. But there is a stark difference between Independence Day and Prime Day. Prime Day deals come from Amazon only, whereas practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales of its own. If you're looking for a new Fire TV or new Echo, we strongly recommend you wait till Prime Day to make your purchase. Otherwise, rest assured that you're likely getting the better bargain on Independence Day.

4th of July sales and PS5 restocks

No holiday is complete without gaming deals and Independence Day is no exception. However, if you're hoping to find deals on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's unlikely you'll see major discounts. Sure, you'll see discounted bundles — especially on the Xbox Series X — but it's unlikely you'll see big price drops on standalone consoles. That said, Xbox Series X restock has gotten easier to find and stores like GameSpot and Microsoft have even offered refurbished consoles.

As for the PS5, while we have seen an uptick in PS5 restock events this month, the console is still hard to score, which means there's zero incentive for retailers to discount it. Instead, keep an eye out for 4th of July restocks, which are more likely to happen.