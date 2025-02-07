Epic Best Buy weekend sale from $19 — 21 deals I'd buy on Super Bowl TV deals, Switch games, laptops and more
I found the top deals from Best Buy this weekend
We're a few days out from Presidents Day sales and, of course, the Super Bowl. Now's your last chance to pick up a big-screen TV to enjoy the game! Remember that you can opt for in-store pickup if you need to collect your TV in a hurry.
Right now Best Buy has TV on sale from $64. I highly recommend picking up the LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. At $200 off, it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find. Or, if you want a massive OLED display at a relatively low price, you can get the Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy ($1,700 off.)
Check out all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend below. Plus, see our Best Buy coupon codes page, and check out this epic Amazon sale on Stanley, Yeti, Hydro Flask and more.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy sale
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Super Bowl TV sale: deals from $64
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69
- Appliance sale: deals from $69
- AirPods 4: was $119 now $99
- Laptop sale: deals from $119
- Samsung Galaxy S25 series: from $299 w/ trade-in
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599
- Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599
- Samsung 98" Q80C 4K QLED TV: was $4,999 now $3,499
Editor's Choice
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you shop via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart
A 65-inch QLED for $399? You better believe it. The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, you're still getting a bright QLED display for well under $500.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Leveraging a high screen size with a relatively low price tag is Samsung's Q80C at 98-inch, which is more than enough display real estate as the main home entertainment system. This QLED uses a neural quantum processor for incredible 4K upscaling in tandem with punchy, realistic sounds thanks to its Q-Symphony 3.0 technology.
Phones
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you shop via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
In our OnePlus 13 review, we said this is "the best Android flagship for the money." Its cheaper than comparable flagships, yet has a gorgeous display, long battery life, and an excellent camera set. It has a 6.82-inch QHD OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB RAM. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main (f/1.6), 50MP ultrawide (f/2.05) and 50MP 3x telephoto (f/2.65) lens, as well as a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie cam.
Laptops
The new Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is on sale for a $150 discount. This 2-in-1 laptop comes with 12.2-inch touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Plus, this model has an attractive sparkly silver body.
Lenovo's Yoga series deliver fantastic 2-in-1 laptop options, and this 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a fine example. With an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 8GB of DDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a great 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, it's a good deals for those who like to tap and draw on the move.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Headphones
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut.
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
Speakers and soundbars
Marshall is known for making some kick-ass rock guitar amps — and with the Emberton II, it brings its experience to bear in a portable Bluetooth speaker. It oozes charisma thanks to its amp-like design and wows with surprising presence for its size.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
As our JBL Xtreme 4 review said, this is an awesome Bluetooth speaker. The bass and treble are punchy and vibrant and the overall sound quality is immense. While it's pretty heavy, that's what makes it as powerful as it is.
Now's your chance to get one of the best soundbars for $250 off its regular price. The Sonos Arc has been discontinued by the company — but in our Sonos Arc review, we considered it the premier soundbar for your in-home entertainment setup.
This 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is going to bring a great surround sound experience without the need for extra speakers. We found the Dolby Atmos performance to be excellent in our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review, and that its sound easily filled the testing room. This $500 discount is a massive saving on one of our favorite soundbars.
Appliances and smart home
Appliance sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.
It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.
Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of the best air fryers we've tested. In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.