Epic Best Buy weekend sale from $19 — 21 deals I'd buy on Super Bowl TV deals, Switch games, laptops and more

We're a few days out from Presidents Day sales and, of course, the Super Bowl. Now's your last chance to pick up a big-screen TV to enjoy the game! Remember that you can opt for in-store pickup if you need to collect your TV in a hurry.

Right now Best Buy has TV on sale from $64. I highly recommend picking up the LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. At $200 off, it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find. Or, if you want a massive OLED display at a relatively low price, you can get the Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy ($1,700 off.)

Check out all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend below. Plus, see our Best Buy coupon codes page, and check out this epic Amazon sale on Stanley, Yeti, Hydro Flask and more.

Editor's Choice

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you shop via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

TVs

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV (2024): was $549 now $349 at Best Buy A 65-inch QLED for $399? You better believe it. The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, you're still getting a bright QLED display for well under $500.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Samsung 98" Q80C 4K QLED TV: was $4,999 now $3,499 at Best Buy Leveraging a high screen size with a relatively low price tag is Samsung's Q80C at 98-inch, which is more than enough display real estate as the main home entertainment system. This QLED uses a neural quantum processor for incredible 4K upscaling in tandem with punchy, realistic sounds thanks to its Q-Symphony 3.0 technology.

Phones

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

OnePlus 13: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy In our OnePlus 13 review, we said this is "the best Android flagship for the money." Its cheaper than comparable flagships, yet has a gorgeous display, long battery life, and an excellent camera set. It has a 6.82-inch QHD OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB RAM. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main (f/1.6), 50MP ultrawide (f/2.05) and 50MP 3x telephoto (f/2.65) lens, as well as a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie cam.

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Lenovo's Yoga series deliver fantastic 2-in-1 laptop options, and this 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a fine example. With an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 8GB of DDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a great 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, it's a good deals for those who like to tap and draw on the move.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Speakers and soundbars

Appliances and smart home

Appliance sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

bella PRO 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $109 now $59 at Best Buy If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier HC452: was $399 now $149 at Best Buy It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.