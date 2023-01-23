Best Buy is offering the cheapest Super Bowl TV deals — 5 sales to shop now

Super Bowl Sunday is still a few days out. However, if you're hoping to upgrade your current TV in time for the big game, now is the time to make your purchase. Not only are we seeing a fresh round of TV deals this afternoon, but we're also seeing epic price lows on big, 75-inch TVs.

Currently, Best Buy is leading the charge in terms of the best Super Bowl TV deals. Below we've rounded up five can't miss TV deals for every budget. We recommend you act fast as we're not sure when these sales will run out. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review, we said it offers killer performance and a wide variety of features for the price. Noteworthy features include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and built-in Google TV.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 4K Google TV: was $699 now $539 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best big-screen Super Bowl TV deals we've seen in weeks. Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Google TV on sale at its lowest price ever. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It also has three HDMI ports.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is on sale at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is coming in and out of stock, but the 55-inch model is also on sale for $899 (opens in new tab).