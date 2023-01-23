Amazon slashes up to 40% off Eufy security cameras

Eufy is known to make some of the best home security cameras on the market. While other brands charge subscription fees, most of Eufy's products only require a one-time upfront cost.

Even better, a range of Eufy security products are on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. We like the EufyCam 2 2-cam pack for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab), the Eufy Video Doorbell for $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and the Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 for $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

But there are plenty more options, so keep reading for all our best picks.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24: was $54 now $36 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 is a compact indoor security camera that records in 2K resolution. The IndoorCam can detect when a human or pet is in the room and allows you to talk to them via the the camera's two-way audio system. It also integrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa.

(opens in new tab) EufyCam 2 Two-Cam Kit: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal takes $100 off a two-pack of EufyCam 2 outdoor security cameras. They're rated IP67 waterproof, and offer local storage and sharp daytime video. There's also support for Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Video Doorbell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Eufy Video Doorbell is simple to use, and offers good video quality, local storage and support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Best of all, there's no subscription required.