Amazon Memorial Day sale: Bose QuietComfort 45 hits lowest ever price

If you're an audiophile scouring the Memorial Day sales for a bargain on headphones, we may have just the thing. Right now at Amazon, you can buy the superb Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for just $279. That's not only the joint lowest price they've ever been, but also a sizeable $50 off the usual $329 price: a saving of 15%.

At the time of writing, the QuietComfort 45 — which sits proudly on our list of the best headphones around — isn't especially high in stock in black or white color schemes. But if they're no longer available when you read this, check Best Buy, which has price matched Amazon.

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation which the brand is known for along with excellent sound quality the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, they're now on sale, with $50 off in either black or white.

I count myself as a Bose fan, and still use a set of the previous generation QuietComfort 35 ii as my daily driver. They're not only comfortable to wear, but offer excellent sound quality and — most importantly — truly incredible active noise cancellation (ANC). I'd almost forgotten how loud the London Underground was until the time I let the battery run down, and had to face the insufferable auditory assault without the ANC I'd taken for granted.

That likely wouldn't have happened with the successors, the Bose QC45, which sport an extra four hours of battery life, on top of other improvements. While I haven't used them myself, it sounds like a range of useful enhancements, with the company building on both the sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation, while keeping the same iconic design.

As we wrote in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, they are "a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700."

With $50 off their normal price, they're perhaps even more of a no-brainer than usual. But if you want to shop around a bit before deciding, be sure to consult our list of the best headphone deals for sound alternatives.