Amazon Black Friday TV sale slashes $2,000 off PS5 and Sony 4K TV bundles

Practically every retailer will offer aggressive TV deals this month. However, one of the best early deals I've seen is coming from Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon is knocking up to $2,000 off Sony 4K TV and PS5 bundles. The sale focuses on large 55-inch to 98-inch 4K TVs and they each include a PS5 Disc console. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've seen.

Sony 4K TV + PS5 bundle: up to $2,000 off @ Amazon

This is one of the most unique Black Friday TV deals I've seen so far. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $100 to $2,000 off select Sony 4K TVs bundled with a PS5 Disc console. The sale includes Sony TVs ranging from 55-inches to 98-inches. Models include the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD series, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. Prices start at $1,497 after discount.

We saw a similar sale on Labor Day, but that discount only took up to $1,000 off. Today's sale is taking from $100 to $2,000 off. Naturally, the bigger screens are getting the bigger discounts, but it's still a very rare sale.

The sale includes various sizes of the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. The Sony X90L Full Array LED-LCD TV is the most affordable in terms of price and it has all the key components from the upper-tier models including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM plus Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Meanwhile, the X93L packs a Mini LED panel that offers better brights, deeper darks, and less haloing. Finally, the A80L OLED is Sony's mid-range OLED. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review we said it delivers the high picture quality you’d expect from an OLED and the surprisingly good sound you might not. Note that all of the TVs are optimized to provide the best PS5 gaming experience possible.

As for the PS5, in our PS5 review, we labeled it "the future of console gaming," and that's an assessment that rings as true right now as it did back in November 2020 when it first hit store shelves. And the PS5's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year the PS5 had more Q1 sales than any video game console in history, which is no small achievement when you’re competing with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.