Act fast! The latest Apple Watch SE just hit a record-low price

The new year has only just started, and already we're seeing plenty of great Apple Watch deals. If you've been eager to bring your workouts outdoors and brave these wintry temperatures (hey, more power to you), one of our favorite workout accessories is on sale at Walmart.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) on sale for $179 at Walmart. That's $50 off, which means this deal matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the current-gen Apple Watch SE.

Released in 2022, the current-gen Apple Watch SE stands as one of the iPhone maker's most robust smartwatch efforts to date. Positioned as an excellent entry point for those just getting into wearables, it's one of the best smartwatches out there for budget-conscious shoppers, especially with Walmart offering it at its lowest price ever.

In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review, we sang the wearable's praises for several reasons. For starters, we love its up-to-date processor, which ensures fast, reliable performance, and the fact that it runs WatchOS 9, the latest version of Apple's smartwatch operating system. Plus, the new low-power mode is great for stretching your battery life when you’re going to be away from a charger for an extended period. You can expect to get around 24 hours of life from the low-power mode — a notable improvement from the standard 18 hours without this feature enabled.

The Apple Watch SE also sports all of the fitness tracking features you could need from step count to heart rate monitoring. Sadly there's no ECG or SpO2 sensor, but these more premium features aren't as essential for beginners who are just starting out on their fitness-tracking journey. Fortunately, Apple hasn't skimped in other crucial areas, as the Apple Watch SE supports Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Another downside is that it doesn't feature the same always-on screen found on the Apple Watch 9. But with Walmart offering the Apple Watch SE for just $179, you'd be hard-pressed to find more bang for your buck.