Act fast! The Apple Watch SE just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Want one of the best smartwatches on the market on a budget? The Apple Watch SE is exactly what you need. This watch has all the features you need at an affordable price.

Right now the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is just $219 at Amazon. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model, so it's easily one of the best Apple Watch deals going right now.

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability and lots of fitness features. And it will support the new watchOS 10, which brings a much better interface. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) gets you access to a host of useful health and safety features. This smartwatch can count your steps and measure your heart rate. Plus, there's Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection, which can be invaluable in case of an accident.

watchOS 9 brings upgrades like more efficient notifications, the Medications app and a new interface for workouts. You can also use the Apple Watch SE with Family Setup, which lets you manage the Apple Watch SE for a family member that doesn't have their own iPhone. The Apple Watch SE will also support the new watchOS 10 launching this fall, which offers smart stack widgets for getting info at a glance and insights for mental and vision health.

The Apple Watch SE lasts for 18 hours of battery life, although this extends if you use low power mode. Using low power mode, we got over 24 hours of battery life from the Apple Watch SE on a charge.

The main downsides to the Apple Watch SE are its lack of always-on display and slightly outdated design with thick bezels. Still, the Apple Watch SE is an awesome option for anybody looking for a smartwatch at a lower price than the Apple Watch 8. Stay tuned to our Apple Watch deals coverage for the best sales.