Best Buy has an epic sale right now — here's 5 laptop deals I recommend

Need a new laptop to get you through the rest of the year? While October Prime Day is coming up October 10, you don't need to wait to score a good discount. Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers are slashing the prices of some of our favorite laptops ahead of the October sales event.

Right now the Dell XPS 15 is $1,349 at Dell. (Use code "SAVE150" at checkout to get this deal.) We rank the Dell XPS 15 highly on our best laptops list for its great performance and productivity-friendly design.

If you're on a smaller budget, the Acer Aspire 3 is $379 at Best Buy . This laptop is great for everyday work, browsing the web, and the occasional PC game.

Here's a tip from me — hold fire on purchasing a MacBook Air until closer to Prime Day. Some current MacBook Air models are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy, but they haven't hit historic lows. I think there's a good chance they'll get cheaper on Prime Day itself. As an example, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is $949 at Best Buy right now, but I've seen it go for $899 in the past.

Best Buy laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $429 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $200 off. It features a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security are included.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.