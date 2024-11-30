PrivadoVPN's Black Friday deal has got me questioning my sanity

What's going on here? Am I seeing this right? I was convinced this Black Friday VPN deal from PrivadoVPN was too good to be true – but $1.11 per month is as real as it gets.

PrivadoVPN is one of the best VPNs out there, boasting quick speeds, and is a powerful player in the unblocking scene. Its free version, PrivadoVPN Free, is our choice for the best free VPN, so if money saving is your goal – get involved with PrivadoVPN.

PrivadoVPN is keeping it simple this Black Friday. Two plans, both ridiculously cheap. The 2-year plan is $1.11 per month ($30 upfront), whilst the 1-year plan is a very decent $1.33 per month ($20 upfront).

Both plans are great, especially if you've enjoyed your Black Friday spending a little too much and you're trying to recover some costs. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and if you fancy some antivirus protection, you can add it for an extra $1.99 per month.

What features do I get?

Lets start with streaming. PrivadoVPN is a big player in this arena, one of the best streaming VPNs, and is especially suited to unblocking. If you love streaming, and want to unblock all your favorite sites, such as Netflix, Disney+, or BBC iPlayer, then PrivadoVPN will have no problem here.

Based in Switzerland, PrivadoVPN has the law on its side, and benefits from some of the world's best privacy legislation. It runs AES-256 encryption, so your personal information will be protected from prying eyes. Like many of the top VPNs, PrivadoVPN boasts a no-logs policy – however, this hasn't been proven by an independent audit, so you're going to have to take Privado's word for it.

PrivadoVPN is one of the fastest VPNs, hitting speeds of 900 Mbps in our testing. Whether you're using the paid or free version, you'll have no issues browsing or streaming with PrivadoVPN.

In terms of server size, PrivadoVPN certainly doesn't excel, with around 200 servers in 44 countries. Although it isn't the best out there, it covers all the major regions, so you'll likely be able to find a server you're looking for.

There's no split tunneling with PrivadoVPN, but there is a kill switch, support for all major platforms, and protection for up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Its free plan is where PrivadoVPN really stands out. It's our number one free VPN and is faster than many of the paid VPNs. The 10 GB data limit should be more than enough for daily use, but may run out quickly if you're constantly streaming.

Privado's apps are simple, and easy to use, so if you're a VPN beginner, you'll have no problems using PrivadoVPN.

The quick verdict

PrivadoVPN really is making me question my sanity. $1.11 per month is ridiculously cheap for one of the fastest VPNs, a great unblocker, and top-tier privacy. Whether its the free plan or paid, if you're looking to make your money go as far as possible, then PrivadoVPN could be the one for you.